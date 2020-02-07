Man arrested in Elizabethtown accused of stealing van with kids inside

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after police said he stole a van that had two children inside.
According to Elizabethtown police, the driver went inside the Speedway, located at 1005 North Dixie Highway, and left an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old inside of a running Mazda minivan.
The mom, Jessica Carr, said she went inside to pay for her husband's food.
“I parked right in front of the door, so I was like 20 feet away from them,” Carr said. “It was like, a glass window so I didn’t think there was any threat. There were a lot of people around outside, but it was raining and it’s cold like today. So, I was thinking, you know them, staying in a warm car for 30 seconds wasn’t going to hurt anything.”
While Carr was inside, police said Fredrick Ruelas got into the van and left the gas station.
“We came out [of the gas station] and my husband is like, ‘Babe, our van is gone,’” Carr said.
Her two daughters, Peyton, 11, and Anna, 5, were still inside.
“I said ‘Billy!’ And I looked at him, and Billy wasn’t there,” Anna said. “It looked like a strange guy.”
As Ruelas drove down the street, Carr said Peyton was a "rockstar" and remained calm, picking up the phone to call her mom.
“I felt like I wanted to get out of the car and get back with my mom and stuff, so I knew what happened after he pulled out of the gas station,” Peyton said.
“As I’m calling [Peyton], she’s calling my husband,” Carr recalled. “And she goes ‘Someone took the car, we’re in it.’ And our hearts just went to our toes.”
Ruelas stopped just down the road from the gas station and ordered the girls to get out of the van.
Once the children were out, Ruelas drove northbound on Dixie Highway. The van was located shortly after on KY 313 and Ruelas was taken into custody. He was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and wanton endangerment.
"We were able to put out a 'be on the lookout' to surrounding agencies and fortunately the Radcliff Police Department happened to be in the area and spotted the vehicle," Chris Denham, the Elizabethtown Police Department Public Affairs Officer, said. "It's just a great example of when agencies work together how it benefits the community."
Denham said Ruelas was looking for a ride back to Louisville.
"This situation could have turned out very badly," Denham said. "Fortunately it did not and no one was injured."
Carr said she won't let it happen again and hopes other parents will think twice, too.
"And I just hope that other people realize it doesn't matter if you're from a small town, doesn't matter if it's in broad daylight at a busy business," Carr said. "It doesn't matter because there are people out there who just don't care."
Elizabethtown Police are urging people to never leave a vehicle running or leave kids inside a vehicle without an adult present.
