Man charged with murder of woman found dead in Virginia Ave. basement

Man charged with murder of woman found dead in Virginia Ave. basement
William L. Sloss, 34, was arrested on Jan. 6, 2020. (Source: LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 6, 2020 at 10:20 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 10:20 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is charged with murder in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in a basement in Louisville on Jan. 29.

Officer Matthew Sanders with the Louisville Metro Police Department reported William L. Moss, 34, is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

The Louisville Metro Police Department could not confirm to WAVE 3 News if there were ever domestic issues or other incidences reported out of Amanda Berry’s home before her body was found in the basement on Jan. 29, 2020.
The Louisville Metro Police Department could not confirm to WAVE 3 News if there were ever domestic issues or other incidences reported out of Amanda Berry’s home before her body was found in the basement on Jan. 29, 2020. (Source: BCDC / WAVE 3 News)

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Amanda Berry, 33, was found during a search of a home in the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue. Investigators said the body had been there for “quite a long period of time."

It’s not yet clear what initially led police to the home.

Sloss was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday evening.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.