Man charged with murder of woman found dead in Virginia Ave. basement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is charged with murder in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in a basement in Louisville on Jan. 29.
Officer Matthew Sanders with the Louisville Metro Police Department reported William L. Moss, 34, is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.
Amanda Berry, 33, was found during a search of a home in the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue. Investigators said the body had been there for “quite a long period of time."
It’s not yet clear what initially led police to the home.
Sloss was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on Thursday evening.
