3 men arrested for a string of catalytic converter thefts

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – Three men were arrested for their alleged participation in a string of nearly 50 catalytic converter thefts.
The Columbus, Indiana Police Department reported Darren Morgan, Johnnie Hagan, and Daniel Morgan were all arrested on preliminary charges for the thefts on Wednesday.
The thefts have been happening in Columbus and Bartholomew Counties since late last year.
Officers arrested the three men inside a Columbus motel after finding multiple cutting tools consistent with devices used in removing catalytic converters along with drugs and a handgun.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.