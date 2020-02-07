Metro councilmember calls recent TARC3 issues a ‘debacle’

“TARC3 has been a real debacle recently,” Piagentini said. “There have been some issues where there was a changeover in who we outsourced as a third party to run TARC3, and although TARC3 says a vast majority of their pickups have happened, I know my office and many offices here at Metro Council, I know we saw recently Louisville Urban League step in and others, we really have seen an increase in missed pickups. People left at doctors’ offices, appointments and things like this, unable to get home and the community pulling together to fill that gap, but I am extremely disappointed with what has happened with TARC3.”