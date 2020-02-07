Metro councilmember calls recent TARC3 issues a ‘debacle’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – As TARC3 disruptions continue to take a toll on disabled citizens across Louisville, management claims to see “rapid improvement” in the number of people without rides.
However, there are still unanswered questions about how many people are affected and what it will take to get service restored.
WAVE 3 took those questions to TARC headquarters.
Executive Director Ferdinand Risco told us he was in a meeting, so we confronted Risco as he was leaving for the day. Risco rushed to his car, claiming to be on his way to another meeting.
TARC has only addressed the service disruption through emailed statements after last weekend's pay dispute between taxi drivers and a TARC subcontractor.
WAVE 3 News has talked to many people who say the TARC3 issues are taking a toll on their health and wallets. Without an answer from management about the service disruptions, WAVE 3 News took the concerns to the Louisville Metro Council.
Although TARC is saying pickups are happening, District 19 Councilman Anthony Piagentini says his office and some others have been seeing an increase in missed pickups and people left behind.
“TARC3 has been a real debacle recently,” Piagentini said. “There have been some issues where there was a changeover in who we outsourced as a third party to run TARC3, and although TARC3 says a vast majority of their pickups have happened, I know my office and many offices here at Metro Council, I know we saw recently Louisville Urban League step in and others, we really have seen an increase in missed pickups. People left at doctors’ offices, appointments and things like this, unable to get home and the community pulling together to fill that gap, but I am extremely disappointed with what has happened with TARC3.”
Piagentini said the council has communicated its disappointment to Mayor Greg Fischer’s office and TARC leadership.
“They have come back with a statement talking about the way they're trying to mitigate that problem,” he said. “But we need to stay, as Metro Council and as representatives of the people, we need to stay on top of this. This changeover has been absolutely terrible and once again, the people impacted by the mistakes government makes are the citizens it’s supposed to serve. This has been a devastating time for some of the most vulnerable in our community.”
The Metro Council Public Works Committee will be hearing from TARC officials in their next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The Louisville Urban League announced a hiring fair on Friday to replace more drivers.
