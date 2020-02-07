New president named at St. X

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man with more than 13 years of leadership in Catholic schools has been selected as the new president of Saint Xavier High School.
Paul Colistra comes to Louisville after spending the past eight years at West Catholic Preparatory High School, an inner-city school in Philadelphia. Colistra has been president at West Catholic Prep since 2016.
Selected for more than 100 applicants, Colistra fills the spot left open by the death last May of Dr. Perry Sangalli who had been president for 19 years.
