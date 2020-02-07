3 officers convicted of abusing overtime system at LMPD sentenced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Three officers who abused the overtime system at the Louisville Metro Police Department were sentenced Thursday.
Brian Stanfield, Todd Roadhouse and Mark Final pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges in October.
Thursday, they were all sentenced to three years of probation with eight months on curfew. They will also have to pay back the amount of money they stole.
The scheme happened from 2014 to 2017.
The men all claimed large amounts of overtime that gave them tens of thousands of dollars they didn’t earn.
