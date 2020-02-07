Operating license for Wildlife in Need revoked

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana wildlife center known for its baby tiger playtime event has lost its federal license.
Tim Stark operates Wildlife in Need in Charlestown.
Stark was sued by the USDA after federal investigators found 120 violations between 2012 and 2016. Now, the feds have pulled his operating license, which means Stark can no longer legally display lions or tigers.
Wildlife in Need was fined $300,000 and Stark himself was fined $40,000.
