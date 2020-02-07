Prison shelter seeking permanent homes for seized animals

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - The Madison Correctional Facility needs help to rehouse animals seized after the arrest of a property owner in Jefferson County, Indiana.
The animals were seized after an investigation found Vickie Gorrell, 59, of Madison, had dozens of animals in her home. Many of the animals were malnourished.
The dogs are currently being cared for by the ADOPT (A Dog On Prison Turf) program at Madison Correctional. Inmates in the ADOPT program train and take care of the animals.
Several Chihuahua mixes and a variety of mixed large breed dogs are currently available for adoption.
If you’re interesting in meeting or possibly adopting one of the animals, email Jan Davis or Michelle Monroe to schedule an appointment.
