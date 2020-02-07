Six Louisville golf courses to reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Louisville Metro government will reopen six of the city's 10 golf courses.
The city reached agreements with six local contractors to operate the Charlie Vettiner Golf Course, Iroquois Golf Course, Long Run Golf Course, Seneca Golf Course, Shawnee Golf Course, and the Sun Valley Golf Course.
The existing contract for 27-hole Quail Chase runs through 2024.
Louisville Parks and Recreation will continue to assume course maintenance responsibilities on those six courses.
