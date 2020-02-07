WAVE Country school closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several WAVE Country schools are closed Friday, Feb. 7 due to inclement weather.
They include:
- Adair County Schools
- Campbellsville Schools
- Elizabethtown Independent Schools
- Green County Schools
- Hardin County Schools (Due to widespread illness)
- LaRue County Schools
- Marion County Schools
- Meade County Schools
- Taylor County Schools
St. James School in Elizabethtown will be open Friday, but school begins one hour later than normally scheduled at 8:25 a.m.
