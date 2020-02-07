WAVE Country school closures

February 7, 2020 at 12:33 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 12:59 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several WAVE Country schools are closed Friday, Feb. 7 due to inclement weather.

They include:

  • Adair County Schools
  • Campbellsville Schools
  • Elizabethtown Independent Schools
  • Green County Schools
  • Hardin County Schools (Due to widespread illness)
  • LaRue County Schools
  • Marion County Schools
  • Meade County Schools
  • Taylor County Schools

St. James School in Elizabethtown will be open Friday, but school begins one hour later than normally scheduled at 8:25 a.m.

