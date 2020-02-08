Eileen Wicker, founder and director of Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky, dies at 72

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The founder and director of the Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky nonprofit organization has died at the age of 72.
Eileen Wicker died on Thursday, February 6. As the director of Raptor Rehabilitation, Wicker helped rehabilitate sick, injured and orphaned birds of prey around Kentucky. The organization takes in 300-350 injured birds a year, and releases more than 60 percent back into the wild.
Wicker is survived by her husband, John R. Wicker, her twin sons, Jamie L. and Jerry N. Burke, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have been made for Wicker, with visitation Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fern Creek Funeral Home on 5406 Bardstown Road. Funeral services will be held Monday, with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky, P.O. Box 206186, Louisville Ky. 40250.
