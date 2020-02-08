Free and confidential HIV tests offered this weekend in Louisville

By Shellie Sylvestri | February 7, 2020 at 11:09 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 11:09 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and Volunteers of America are providing free and confidential HIV tests this weekend.

You can get tested at Red Barn at UofL Saturday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to noon.

On Sunday, nine local churches will be testing residents throughout the day:

Liberty Tabernacle Church

2100 St. Louis Ave.

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Mt. Sinai OAH Church of God

3113 Hale Ave.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Grace Hope Presbyterian Church

702 E. Breckenridge

11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

St. Peter United

1407 W. Jefferson St.

10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Bates Memorial Baptist Church

620 Lampton St.

8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Greater Galilee Baptist Church

3918 W. Broadway

8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kingdom Fellowship Church

324 E. Broadway

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Elim Baptist Church

3114 Greenwood Ave.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

St. Augustine Catholic Church

1310 W. Broadway

1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

