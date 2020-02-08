Free and confidential HIV tests offered this weekend in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and Volunteers of America are providing free and confidential HIV tests this weekend.
You can get tested at Red Barn at UofL Saturday, Jan. 8 from 11 a.m. to noon.
On Sunday, nine local churches will be testing residents throughout the day:
Liberty Tabernacle Church
2100 St. Louis Ave.
12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Mt. Sinai OAH Church of God
3113 Hale Ave.
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Grace Hope Presbyterian Church
702 E. Breckenridge
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
St. Peter United
1407 W. Jefferson St.
10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Bates Memorial Baptist Church
620 Lampton St.
8:00 – 9:00 a.m.
10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
12:00 – 1:00 p.m.
Greater Galilee Baptist Church
3918 W. Broadway
8:00 – 9:00 a.m.
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Kingdom Fellowship Church
324 E. Broadway
10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Elim Baptist Church
3114 Greenwood Ave.
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
St. Augustine Catholic Church
1310 W. Broadway
1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
