Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-INDIANA GOVERNOR
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Longtime health care business executive Woody Myers declared “Hoosiers are ready for a change” as the Democrat formally launched a bid to challenge Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. Myers was the only Democrat meeting Friday's primary filing deadline after tech business leader Josh Owens quit the race Wednesday and endorsed Myers. The 65-year-old Indianapolis native is a doctor who was Indiana’s state health commissioner in the 1980s before holding a string of corporate executive positions across the country. Myers says he'll focus his campaign on improving the state’s education and health care systems, job creation and tackling environmental problems.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG FUNDRAISING
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg says he raised $4 million since the Iowa caucuses, an impressive haul for a candidate looking to capitalize on his strong showing to continue building a national political brand. The campaign of the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, announced Friday that it had collected $4 million since Tuesday. The results from Monday's caucuses are too close for The Associated Press to call. In figures released by the state party, Buttigieg leads Bernie Sanders by 0.09 percentage points. Both have declared victory. Buttigieg's fundraising numbers are another sign of strength for a candidate who was unknown in national politics a year ago.
OVERFLOWING GREAT LAKES
MANISTEE, Mich. (AP) — High water levels are wreaking havoc in the Great Lakes. The five inland seas are bursting at the seams during the region's wettest period in more than a century, which scientists say is likely connected to the warming climate. And no relief is in sight. Forecasters expect the lakes to remain high well into 2020. Homes and businesses are flooding, roads and sidewalks are crumbling and beaches are washing away. Homeowners and agencies are extending battered seawalls, constructing berms and piling stones and sandbags. Some are elevating houses or moving them farther inland. Less than a decade ago, the Great Lakes had the opposite problem: levels were at record lows. Experts say these abrupt swings may continue as global warming brings more extreme storms and droughts.
PURDUE-FREE TAMPONS
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University will offer free tampons and other feminine hygiene products in campus bathrooms in response to student advocates who have been pushing for the move for three years. Purdue President Mitch Daniels on Thursday credited the faculty-led University Senate, a faculty-led body, for proposing a resolution that described feminine hygiene products as a basic necessity that should be in campus restrooms free of charge. The measure was set to be voted on later this month, but Daniels obtained permission from the senate to go ahead and implement it. It’s not yet clear when the public university will stock its West Lafayette campus bathrooms with free products.
SCALDED TODDLER-MOTHER
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman faces at least three years in prison after pleading guilty to scalding her toddler. Cristiana Mendez of Hammond pleaded guilty on Thursday to neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury. In exchange for the plea to the felony charge, prosecutors dropped several other counts. The plea agreement says Mendez placed her then-19-month-old son in a dangerously hot bath in July 2017 and poured a cup of scalding water on him. The boy suffered burns on about 40% of his body. Prosecutors say he has had multiple skin grafts. A hearing has been set for March 12.
TODDLER'S DEATH-SENTENCE
BLUFFTON, Ind. (AP) — A northeastern Indiana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death of his former girlfriend’s 18-month-old daughter. Twenty-seven-year-old Brent C. Scheiber of Ossian had been charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death and aggravated battery in the January 2019 death of Kamryn Price. But he pleaded guilty in December to the aggravated battery charge as part of an agreement under which prosecutors dismissed the other charges. He was sentenced Thursday. Scheiber was the live-in boyfriend of the girl's mother at the time. Her daughter died five days after she was found unresponsive at home.
POLICE SHOOTING-LAFAYETTE
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of a 39-year-old man who authorities say refused to drop a gun during a standoff with police. The Journal & Courier reports that prosecutors on Thursday said the use of deadly force by Lafayette Officer Nathan Stoneking was justified. Officers responded Jan. 20 to a 911 call about a man carrying a gun along a street near a Lafayette high school. Police have said Dustin Furr refused to put the handgun down and pointed the weapon at one officer when he was shot by Stoneking. Lafayette is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.
ELECTION 2020-IOWA
WASHINGTON (AP) — Will the Iowa caucuses ever wrap up? Now the chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for a “recanvass” of the results. Party leader Tom Perez tweeted Thursday that “enough is enough” after three days of technical issues and delays. Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied for the lead after the delays. Both candidates have declared themselves victorious in Monday's contest. The Associated Press said Thursday that it is unable to declare a winner in the contest. The Iowa Democratic Party suggested it may not comply with Perez’s request, issuing a statement that said it would conduct a recanvass if one was requested by one of the candidates.