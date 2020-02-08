Local organizations rally against Senate Bill 8 arming SROs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression met in West Louisville Saturday to discuss why they’re not only against Senate Bill 8, they want to point out why they think it’s actually racist.
For example, Channelle Helm says black and brown children are already policed enough and adding guns to the equation doesn’t help.
“We’re talking about how they are always policed," Helm said. "And they don’t always have to be policed by police officers, they’re policed by white racist teachers and how they treat them.”
This bill had overwhelming support across the state. In fact, it passed the Kentucky House by a vote of 78-8.
It would not only require officers be armed in schools, it also includes provisions that would add mental health initiatives.
Still local groups like Dear JCPS say these decisions shouldn’t be made by lawmakers from 119 other counties that wouldn’t be affected.
Gay Adelmann, co-founder of Dear JCPS, said JCPS is the only school district in the state that was considering having unarmed officers in schools, which is why she feels Jefferson County was targeted.
“A lot of parents who look like me, or children who like me, we feel safe with police in our schools," Adelman said. "It didn’t occur to me until parents of a different color started communicating their concerns that they don’t feel safe.”
Much of the opposition from legislators did come from those representing Louisville.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio told WAVE 3 News back in January that they were leaning toward arming officers when their new security task force is in place.
“I call on Governor Beshear to hear the concerns of this community and veto this bill," Adelman said.
There’s still some issues where the funding for some of the mental health initiatives would come from. That hasn’t been allocated yet.
