Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman gives birth to daughter Evelynne

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman announced on Facebook the latest addition to the Coleman family was born Saturday morning.
Coleman and her husband, Chris O’Bryan, announced that Evelynne Jeanette Coleman-O’Bryan was born February 8th at 9:40 a.m.
Evelynne joins her brothers Will and Nate and sister Emma.
The family announced that both mother and daughter are in good health. The post says that they can’t wait to share their Kentucky values with their daughter, “kindness, hard work, and a smooth jump shot”.
Lt. Gov. Coleman is the first lieutenant governor in Kentucky’s history to welcome a child while in office.
