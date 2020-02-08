New bill attempts to clear up ambulance service confusion in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – New legislation in Frankfort is trying to help clear up confusion on which ambulance services respond to different areas in times of need.
The Kentucky House of Representatives unanimously approved the legislation that looks to clear up who responds to emergency calls.
Currently, there are 14 suburban fire districts in Jefferson County that operate independently of the Louisville Fire Department, half of which also operate an ambulance service.
There is no specific guideline now that dictates whether suburban or Louisville Metro departments respond to emergency calls.
The bill would clarify the primary service provider for ambulance services in different areas, and if it would be the fire protection district or volunteer fire department that serves most of the area.
The measure now moves to the Senate for consideration.
