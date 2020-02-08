‘Night to Shine’ leaves guests with special needs glowing at annual prom event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Friday was a night to remember and a ‘Night to Shine’ for hundreds of people with special needs across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
Every year, the Tim Tebow Foundation throws an unforgettable prom night experience for people with special needs in more than 700 churches around the world.
Friday was the third Night to Shine held at Beechland Baptist Church.
“This is my first time here,” Tori Blevins said. “I love coming to this prom so much.”
It’s a night that holds a special place in the congregation's heart for making sure everyone feels deeply loved and free to be themselves.
“It’s like a high school dream,” one guest, Brandon Hobson, said.
Dressed to the nines, arm and arm with their dates, taking funny pictures and crushing some karaoke on a night about shining, everyone glowed.
“This is inclusion and that’s my whole thing,” coordinator Beth Bryant said. “It’s to make sure a person with a disability or special needs is included.”
Growing up with spina bifida, Bryant takes the Tim Tebow Foundation's message to heart, making sure every guest leaves the event knowing they're seen, known, and deeply loved.
“Everyone gets crowned king and queen of the prom,” Bryant said. “They feel like they're at home they get to be themselves.”
It especially happened in the one place every person tends to let loose: the dance floor.
“It’s the best place to come down and get your dance on,” Hobson said.
To learn more about the Tim Tebow Foundation and Night to Shine, click here.
