One dead in early morning shooting in PRP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one man dies in an early morning shooting in the PRP neighborhood.
According to LMPD Officer Matt Sanders, police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Marguerite Drive around 1:10 a.m. on reports of an altercation.
Officers were informed en route that a shooting had occurred at that location. When they arrived, they found a man in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso.
The victim was transported to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and was later pronounced dead.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. There are currently no suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
