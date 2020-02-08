Road crews gear up for second night of snow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Road crews in Kentucky and Indiana are preparing for a second consecutive night of snowfall.
Natalie Garrett with the Indiana Department of Transportation told WAVE 3 News crews were busy Friday morning, especially between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m.
"Things went pretty smoothly we were able to keep most things pretty clear," Garrett said.
Friday morning, Indiana State Police responded to a 12-car crash in Floyd County. Five cars were involved in the crash and seven others slid off the road.
No one was injured.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and INDOT crews are preparing for another busy shift Friday night with incoming snow.
"We're more on a patrolling basis, watching for those slick spots that may pop up especially as those temperatures begin to drop overnight," Garrett said.
INDOT will send out 90 trucks throughout 18 counties in the Southeast region of the state. About 30 to 50 trucks in WAVE Country will be out from midnight to 7 a.m., keeping an eye on the roads and salting anything that looks like it would be a problem.
"Watch for slick spots," Garrett said. "Conditions can change quickly especially as temperatures drop. Pavement temperatures begin to drop, and things can get slick rather quickly."
KYTC will have crews monitoring road conditions, too. Crews from Jefferson, Bullitt and Oldham counties will begin working at midnight. Road crews in Henry, Shelby and Trimble counties will report to work at 4 a.m. and Spencer and Franklin counties will be on standby.
Officials with KYTC and INDOT are urging drivers to give plow drivers plenty of space.
