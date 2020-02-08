Seymour Police warn about counterfeit bleached bills rising in circulation

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Police in Seymour are warning residents in the area about a rise in counterfeit bills created from a technique known as “bleaching”.
Seymour Police Department posted on their Facebook page explaining that counterfeiters will place a low value bill in a bleaching solution, and then print their own face value, usually a high dollar amount, onto the bleached bill. Counterfeiters will then use this bill in a low dollar purchase in order to receive real bills in change.
The post says that high dollar bills should be examined thoroughly to make sure all security features are accurate and in place, such as the security strip or watermark, before making a transaction.
Call Seymour Police at (812) 522-1234 if any counterfeit cash is suspected in any transaction.
