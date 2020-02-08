SOS partners with UPS to send medical gear to China

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – SOS, formerly Supplies Over Seas, is partnering with UPS to help send protective medical gear to China to help health workers fight the coronavirus.
The organization is helping by sending 60 large pallets of protective medical gear. It includes items like protective masks and gloves, as well as garments and shoe coverings.
“Clearly the more protective gear they have, that will help curtail the spread,” Denise Sears, the SOS president and CEO, said. “So, there’s got to be a shortage, because it's spreading so rapidly over there. We're hoping our small gesture will help in the containment of this virus.”
The supplies will be picked up on Monday from SOS, then driven to the UPS overseas hub in Chicago before being flown to Wuhan, China.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.