Teenager dies in two-vehicle collision in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An 18-year-old has died after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Knox County.
According to the Indiana State Police, officers from ISP and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 41 at St Thomas Road around 11:05 p.m. Friday night.
Investigations revealed that a 2006 Honda CRV, driven by Evan James Twitty, 18 of Vincennes was traveling eastbound on St Thomas Road. For unknown reasons, Twitty failed to yield the right away and drove into the path of a semi traveling northbound on US 41.
After the impact, the semi left the roadway and overturned. The driver, Paul Brandle, 49 of Hawesville, Ky. was extracted from the vehicle by the fire department and was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Twitty was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner. Investigation revealed that Twitty was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.
Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.