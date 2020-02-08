Trial date set for teens accused of killing newlywed in the Highlands

Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. are two of the four teenagers accused in the murder of Jason Spencer in 2017 on Everett Avenue in the Highlands. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | February 7, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST - Updated February 7 at 8:15 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two teens accused of shooting and killing a newlywed appeared in court Friday.

A double trial date for Travon Curry and Thaddius Thomas Jr. was set for Sept. 22, 2020.

They're two of the four teenagers accused in the murder of Jason Spencer in 2017 on Everett Avenue in the Highlands.

Jason Spencer (Source: Facebook)

Curry and Thomas were both 15 years old at the time of the crime.

A third man, Demond Malone, who is now 18, took a plea deal and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The fourth suspect in the murder was only 13 at the time of the shooting. He has not been identified.

