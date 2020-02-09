Arrest made in death investigation in Bullitt County, victim identified

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after an assault Saturday morning in Bullitt County, police have confirmed.
According to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received calls around 8:23 a.m. on a male in need of medical treatment on the 100 block of Clermont Road.
Officers arrived on scene and found the male victim who had sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.
The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Robert Wendell Bailey of Lebanon Junction, Ky.
The crime scene was located by police as a residence on Delk Road.
No other details have been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.
