Beargrass Missionary Baptist celebrates 140-year anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Beargrass Missionary Baptist Church celebrated 140 years of serving the community Sunday.
The church, located in the Clifton neighborhood on Payne Street, was formed back in 1880. The church was rebuilt back in 1967.
The celebration began with Sunday School and continued with morning worship services. Dr. Phillip Suber, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church in Elkton, Ky. was the guest speaker for the event.
Members said they were grateful for the community this church brings to the area, and that the event helps honor all members past and present.
“To be able to celebrate today, it’s a day we’ll be able to [share] fellowship with each other,” Linda Williams, a member of the church for 42 years said. “And be a part of their lives, and the lives of those that have gone on.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.