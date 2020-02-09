Cards snap losing streak vs Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Louisville held off a fierce late rally by Virginia and beat the Cavaliers 80-73 on Saturday at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards’ victory ended a nine game losing streak to last year’s national champs.
Louisville enjoyed a 14- point halftime advantage, but after intermission, the Cavaliers began chipping away thanks to the torrid shooting of Tomas Woldetensae. Woldetensae fired in a game-high 27 points including seven treys. His three pointer tied the game at 68-all with 3:38 to play.
Cards’ freshman David Johnson made a couple key plays in the final minutes, including a jumper which tied the game at 70 . During the game’s final minute, Johnson canned a pair of free throws to help seal the Cards’ tenth win in a row.
"We’ve had a bunch of chances to beat them since I’ve been here ", said Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, who led his team with 22 points. "Somehow they’ve always found a way to win so it feels good to finally finish off with a win today, " Nwora added.
Louisville’s Steven Enoch and Malik Williams each contributed 13 points for the winners, who improved to 21 and 3. Earlier in the day, the NCAA’s early tourney bracket listed the Cards as a number two seed.
Next up for the Cards is a Wednesday night at Georgia Tech.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.