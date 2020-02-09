Elizabethtown Police give media inside look at police training

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - In some situations, police and civilians don’t always agree on police shootings. Some departments, like the Elizabethtown Police Department, want to show the public what they may come into contact with any given day and how they are legally allowed to respond to it.
Twice a year, Elizabethtown police officers walk through situations they might encounter on the streets using a $35,000 computer simulation system.
“When I bring officers in here, out of every ten scenarios that I run, only two of those scenarios are they actually shooting anybody,” Officer Chris Elam said. “So if somebody gets shot in [this simulation] improperly, and I can train them so that when they go out on the street they don’t make the same poor decision there that they might make in here. Then now we’ve saved lives, officer and civilian lives. People aren’t being tased or batoned that shouldn’t be.”
The Elizabethtown Police Department invited media members to take part in a four-week training course, to give an inside look at law enforcement. They covered various topics, including investigations and how police officers are legally allowed to respond to resistance.
“I found it interesting that all of the reporters that participated wanted to know as many details as possible and we didn't share any details with them because that's what these officers face every single night,” Elizabethtown Police Officer Chris Denham said. “What police officers want to happen is they want to go home and return to their families safely each night. They also what the citizens they come in contact with to return to their family safely. The last thing an officer wants to encounter is a deadly force situation.”
Elizabethtown police are holding a citizens police academy for eight weeks starting on February 20. For more information or to apply, click or tap here.
