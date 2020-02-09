First responders rescue Whitley County residents trapped in floodwaters

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency for multiple southeastern counties that gives officials the ability to request help from the National Guard and other assistance from the state and federal government. Heavy rain and water from the Cumberland River and other streams has crept into homes.
“Seriously, it’s been nonstop,” Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said. “You get through one rescue, you’ve got another.”
First responders have been working around the clock rescuing and helping people from their flooded homes and cars in Whitley County.
Getting out has been a challenge for many. Whitley County Sheriff Todd Shelley rescued two people from their home, which was surrounded by floodwaters.
The Woodbine Volunteer Fire Search and Rescue Team used their boat to help two dogs who were trapped at their owner's flooded home.
“We were wading out of here yesterday above knee-high waters,” the dogs’ owner, Laura Ball, said. “We had him and he jumped out of our arms and went back to the porch and we couldn’t get him out.”
Emergency officials believe there are several homes underwater in Whitley County. Although several people and their pets have been rescued, so far nobody has been seriously hurt.
