FORECAST: Milder with more rain late Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mostly clear sky will continue into Tonight giving a good view of the full Snow Moon. High clouds will start streaming back in toward sunrise Tomorrow morning. It will be cold with lows in the 20s.
A few peeks of sunshine are possible early Sunday morning, but clouds will quickly move back in ahead of a warm front. Overall, expect a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday with a slight chance of a shower during the day. The best chance for that will be in Indiana. High temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Rain becomes likely Sunday evening into Sunday night as temperatures fall into the 40s by Monday morning. Rain is likely for the first half of Monday with chances decreasing during the afternoon with lingering clouds. Highs warming near 50.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.