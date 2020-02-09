FORECAST: Milder with rain late

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few peeks of sunshine are possible early this morning before clouds increase. Overall, it will be a mostly cloudy day with a slight chance of flurries this morning and sprinkles/shower early afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Rain becomes likely Tonight as a cold front pushes closer to the region. Temperatures will remain steady for most of the night then bottom out in the 40s by Monday morning.
Rain likely for the first half of Monday with chances decreasing during the afternoon with lingering clouds. Temperatures remain in the 40s through the day. A few showers are possible Monday night, mainly southeast of Louisville. Temperatures drop into the upper 30s for lows.
