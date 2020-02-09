JCC hosts self-defense course standing against violence and anti-semitism

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jewish Community Center along with the Louisville Krav Maga martial arts group hosted an event Sunday to help people respond to violence and stand up against it.
The “Standing Together Against Hate” event was organized by Jeffrey Klusmeier, a Krav Maga instructor through the United States Krav Maga Association, that wanted to help people recognize violence and anti-semitism in the community and have the ability to stand up against it.
“The goal is to train members of the Jewish Community and the general public how to effectively respond to potential acts of violence. And to raise awareness of these threats, as we and stand together in condemnation against those who seek violence and hate against our community,” Klusmeier said.
Courses taught basic striking, hostage and weapon defense taught through Krav Maga by Klusmeier.
Louisville Krav Maga offers regular class times for training Mondays-Thursdays at both the Louisville Athletic Club JTown and the Jewish Community Center. For more information on how to sign up for courses, visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.