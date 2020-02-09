LMPD investigating deadly shooting in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is currently on scene investigating a shooting in South Louisville where one person has died.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in around 5:45 p.m. Sunday evening on reports of a shooting on the intersection of South 5th Street and Compton Street.
When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Victim was transported to University Hospital. Metrosafe has confirmed the victim has died.
WAVE 3 News has sent a crew to the scene and will update this story with more information.
