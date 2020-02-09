Louisville woman arrested for arson, found with lighter in hand by firefighters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been arrested after intentionally starting a fire in an apartment back in January.
According to an arrest report, firefighters responded to a call of an apartment fire on Del Park Terrace January 28.
The fire caused minor damage to the apartment building. The suspect, 67-year-old Mercedes Barnes of Louisville, was found with a lighter in her hand when firefighters arrived.
Investigations revealed that Barnes intentionally started the fire inside the occupied apartment building.
Barnes was charged with arson and was booked at Louisville Metro Corrections. Her next trial appearance is on February 18.
