Red carpets rolled out for heart health at Annual Heart Ball

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds gathered at the Kentucky International Convention Center Saturday to show their support for heart health at Louisville’s Heart Ball.
The event, sponsored by the American Heart Association, helps to raise funds to fight cardiovascular disease and advancing research studying heart health.
WAVE 3 News’ Connie Leonard and Kent Taylor were the emcees for Saturday’s event.
This year’s guest of honor was Sherm Henderson, a local survivor that was saved by a bystander who used CPR. The Heart Ball featured an interactive CPR training kiosk that allowed for hands-on CPR training for the public.
The goal was to raise $800 thousand during this year’s Heart Ball, where the money would be used to bring more training kiosks into the Louisville area.
