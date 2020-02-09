Send a valentine to a child at Norton Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Spread some cheer to a child at Norton Children’s Hospital and Norton Women & Children’s Hospital by sending them a valentine e-card.
Norton Children’s Hospital has created a website where you can select one of five e-cards to patients inside the hospital for Valentine’s Day.
All e-cards will be printed and hand-delivered to patients at random on Valentines Day.
To send a card to a patient, click or tap here and fill out the form.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.