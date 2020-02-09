Trump budget to face skepticism, be overwhelmed by politics

Trump budget to face skepticism, be overwhelmed by politics
In this Feb. 6, 2020 photo, dusk settles over the White House in Washington. Confronted with trillion-dollar-plus deficits, President Donald Trump is offering a budget plan on Monday that’s offering a rehash of previously rejected spending cuts, while keeping a promise to leave Social Security and Medicare benefits untouched. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky/AP)
By ANDREW TAYLOR | February 9, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 6:47 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is preparing a budget plan that rehashes previously rejected spending cuts while leaving Social Security and Medicare benefits untouched.

Trump’s fiscal 2021 budget plan, expected to be released Monday, comes amid trillion-dollar-plus deficits for as far as the eye can see.

It isn’t likely to generate a serious Washington dialogue about what to do, if anything this election year, about entrenched fiscal problems that have deficits surging despite a healthy economy.

It’s being released on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, a move that minimizes attention.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.