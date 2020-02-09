Two dead in Southside neighborhood apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One adult and one child have died in an early morning apartment fire on Sunday.
According to Major Bobby Cooper, Louisville Fire and Rescue were called to a structure fire in the 200 block of Douglas Park around 12:30 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the three-story, multi-family apartment complex.
Firefighters extinguished the flames within 10 minutes. Several occupants were able to escape without injuries.
Crews discovered that one adult and one child had died in a first-floor apartment.
The building sustained significant smoke and fire damage, and one firefighter was transported to a local hospital for a minor injury.
Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
