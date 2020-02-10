Brown School on heightened security

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A Jefferson County Public School operated on increased security Monday because of a threat made in a building attached to the school.
A letter from Brown School principal Angela Parsons was sent home to parents and guardians of that stated in part, “As a precaution, our school is operating on an increased security level today due to comments made towards an Ahrens employee. This matter is unrelated to our school but out of an abundance of caution we are taking these steps. Local law enforcement is present along with JCPS security at the Ahrens campus.”
