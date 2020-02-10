FORECAST: Midweek rain brings flooding concerns

- Wednesday is an ALERT DAY; Flooding possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of drizzle continue with additional light rain showers possible after midnight. The best shower chance looks to be southeast of Louisville.
Temperatures fall into the 30s by Tuesday morning. Any rain Tuesday looks to be early int he day. Otherwise, a fairly dry day can be expected under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the 40s. Tuesday evening will be chilly and dry.
A band of rain will begin to approach from the south toward sunrise. A brief mix is possible in Indiana where temperatures will be colder. Lows in the 30s. Rain will increase south to north, heavy at times locally. The temperature will rise into the 40s.
