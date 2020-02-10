FORECAST: Multiple rounds of rain this week

- Wind gusts 20-30 MPH this morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will continue through the morning before decreasing this afternoon.
Wind will gust over 20 MPH as temperatures hover in the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the day.
The evening will be cloudy and mainly dry before showers increase overnight. The best shower chance looks to be south of I-64.
Temperatures fall into the 30s by Tuesday morning. Early Tuesday morning features scattered showers across the region. These move out by mid-morning, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.
Highs tomorrow will climb into the 40s. Tuesday night we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the 30s. Rain and snow chances increase early Wednesday morning.
Another round of rain Wednesday may cause/worsen flooding issues across the region. Drier conditions are expected by Valentine’s Day.
