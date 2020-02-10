FORECAST: Wet start to the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain becomes likely Tonight as a cold front pushes closer to the region. Temperatures won’t drop much overnight as a southerly wind continues. Expect lows in the upper 40s.
You’ll need to allow for extra time for the Monday morning commute as rain will be likely. Rain chances decrease during the afternoon but showers will still be possible, especially east of Louisville. Temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Scattered showers are possible Monday night, mainly southeast of Louisville. Temperatures fall into the 30s by Tuesday morning. A mostly cloudy sky will continue on Tuesday with a few showers still possible during the first half of the day. Highs in the 40s.
