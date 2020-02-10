Fugitive of the Week is wanted for killing a woman over a loud music complaint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted for killing a woman after she complained about loud music coming from an apartment.
Andrew Barker is this week’s Fugitive of the Week.
U.S. Marshals said Barker murdered Ivette Gonzalez-Perez, 34, on March 26, 2019.
Barker allegedly used a long gun to fire a shot through the upstairs window at the apartment building near Lake Avenue and W. 83rd.
Gonzalez-Perez was struck by the bullet and died at MetroHealth Hospital.
According to the U.S. Marshals, Gonzalez-Perez and several other upstairs neighbors had complained about their downstairs neighbors playing music too loudly.
Officials added Barker is considered armed and dangerous and his last known address is near the 3400 block of E. 104th Street in Cleveland.
If you have any information, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).
Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.
