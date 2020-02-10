Grayson County woman severely burned in home explosion has died, family says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman that was severely injured in a home explosion in Millwood, Ky. on January 29th has died.
The family posted on Facebook from their account Angela and Jo’s Well-being Updates that Angela Young, 41, died Saturday from her injuries in the home explosion.
Young and her daughter, 7-year-old Johanna, were airlifted to hospitals after the explosion on January 29th, which was caused by a gas leak in the home. Young shielded her daughter from the blast and suffered burns on more than 80 percent of her body.
Johanna was treated for minor injuries at Norton Children’s Hospital and was released on January 31.
Angela was sent to University Hospital, and the family continued to post updates on her condition through the Facebook page.
“Angela Young has passed. We are taking it the best we can,” Saturday’s post read. “We ask that you don’t attempt to contact my Mamaw or Papaw through the phone as they need time to cope”
