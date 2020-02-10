Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Nadal won the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes by three-quarters of a length, giving trainer Bob Baffert another Kentucky Derby possibility. Ridden by Joel Rosario, Nadal ran seven furlongs in 1:22.59 and paid $2.60 to win as the 1-5 favorite in the six-horse field. The colt is now 2-0. It was Baffert's record 10th win in the prep for the Santa Anita Derby in April. Ginobili finished second and Fast Enough was third. Storm the Court finished fourth as the 3-1 second choice. Baffert said Nadal is likely headed to Arkansas for the Rebel Stakes on March 14.