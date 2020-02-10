3 KY schools could win fitness centers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three schools in Kentucky could win a $100,000 Don’t Quit! Fitness Center from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.
Since 2012, the foundation and its chairman, fitness icon Jake Steinfield, have put these fitness centers in schools in more than 30 states. The centers are provided through private partnerships and do not use tax payer dollars.
“Our children and their health are a top priority for Britainy and I. As parents of 9 and 10-year-olds, we know the importance of physical activity and the positive effects on their self-esteem and academics. This is a real opportunity for every elementary and middle school in the state to demonstrate what they are doing to be physically active and healthy,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
Indiana is also expected to receive three centers this year, but more details about an announcement have not been released.
Schools interested in applying to get a fitness center can nominate their school by clicking or tapping here, http://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/ then filling out the short application.
States that already have a fitness center include Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C., Georgia, New Jersey, Delaware, West Virginia, California, New Mexico, Connecticut, Virginia, Illinois, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Ohio, Washington, Wisconsin, Arizona, Maryland, Louisiana, Oregon, Colorado, Kansas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Rhode Island, Missouri, Michigan and Minnesota.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.