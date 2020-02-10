Louisville man arrested after breaking in and stealing woman’s clothing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested by Louisville Metro Police after caught on camera breaking in to a woman’s home, stealing her underwear and smelling her clothes.
According to an arrest report, an LMPD officer responded to calls reporting a break-in at a house in southwest Louisville.
Once the officer arrived, the victim showed surveillance video of the suspect, 57-year-old Verdecia Ramon Nunez, breaking into the house while no one was home. The incident occurred between January 27 and February 7.
Surveillance video showed Nunez coming into the home, taking the victim’s underwear and smelling her clothing.
When Nunez was apprehended by police, he admitted to going into the apartment using a key taken from the victim. Nunez also gave police the underwear he had taken.
Nunez was arrested and has been charged with burglary. He is currently booked at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $5000 bond. His next court date is on February 19.
