Man arrested after severely injuring two people in alleged beating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after an alleged beating incident that severely injured two people in south Louisville.
According to police, the suspect, 22-year-old Omega Gee of Louisville, entered his apartment where one of the victims and Gee’s ex-girlfriend, Ajla Sisic, also lived.
Sisic was in the apartment with Ammielle Rodgers, the other victim, at the time. Gee told Rodgers to leave the apartment, when Rodgers said that he was just grabbing belongings and leaving.
The report states that Gee left the apartment and returned with four or five other suspects, who began punching and kicking Rodgers in the face and hitting him with a handgun while holding him down. The suspects also took $600 in cash from Rodgers.
Sisic attempted to stop the beating, but was knocked down, punched and hit with the handgun in the head by the suspects. Sisic was knocked unconscious and both victims were then thrown out of the apartment.
The victims made it to a movie theater nearby where Rodgers collapsed. A police report was filed and the two victims were transported to University Hospital.
Rodgers suffered multiple injuries including fractures to the face requiring facial reconstructive surgery. He also is listed on a ventilator and has a tracheotomy. The extent of these injuries are unknown at the moment.
Sisic suffered a broken nose, bruises, abrasions to the face and a torn rotator cuff.
Gee has booked at Louisville Metro Corrections, charged with robbery and two counts of assault. He is due back in court February 21.
Police have not released additional information on the other suspects at this time.
