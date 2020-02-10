Man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman inside moving vehicle

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing charges in connection with the violent assault of a woman that authorities say happened while the two were driving on Interstate 64.
Nevin Bruce Partain, 36, of Fisherville, was arrested Friday on charges of wanton endangerment, assault, DUI and careless driving.
Partain's arrest came after the Shelby County Sheriff's Department received a report of a Chevy Tahoe on I-64 that was driving erratically. The caller said the Tahoe was crossing all lanes of traffic and driving on the shoulder.
Around 10:05 p.m., a deputy spotted the SUV heading east around the 25 mile marker. The Tahoe got off on Taylorsville Road (KY 55) and was headed toward Finchville when it was pulled over by the deputy after Partain allegedly failed to keep the SUV in its lane.
In his report, the deputy said Partain "smelled heavily of alcoholic beverages and his eyes were bloodshot and watery." The report also states Partain had blood on his right hand and scratches on his face. The report goes on to state that a woman in the SUV "appeared lifeless and had been badly beaten." According to the deputy, he first thought she was dead.
Blood covered a number of surfaces inside the SUV and the windshield was broken where the woman's head had struck it at some point, according to the report. It also says the victim, who was barely conscious, told the deputy that Partain "abuses and assaults her all the time."
The sheriff's department says evidence shows Partain had been assaulting the woman while they were driving on the interstate, but Partain told the deputy he was just trying to get home and didn't realize his passenger was hurt that badly.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Partain was booked into the Shelby County Detention Center and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.
