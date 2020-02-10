Man shot, killed in PRP identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in Pleasure Ridge Park has been identified.
The shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Marguerite Drive around 1:10 a.m. Saturday, according to Louisville Metro police.
The victim, Andrew Ragland, 22, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner’s Office.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
