Police in Bullitt County searching for wanted man in relation to death investigation
Anthony W. Allen, 44, is wanted for questioning relating to the homicide on Delk Road Saturday morning. (Source: Bullitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt | February 10, 2020 at 1:46 PM EST - Updated February 10 at 1:46 PM

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating a suspect for questioning on Saturday’s death investigation.

Anthony W. Allen, 44, is wanted for questioning relating to the homicide on Delk Road Saturday morning.

The victim, 33-year-old Robert Wendell Bailey of Lebanon Junction, Ky., was found with life-threatening injuries from an alleged beating. Bailey was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

One man has died after an assault Saturday morning in Bullitt County, police have confirmed.

Allen was last seen driving a silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Ky. tag number 136-XSR. Suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 543-2514.

