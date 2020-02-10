Police in Bullitt County searching for wanted man in relation to death investigation

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating a suspect for questioning on Saturday’s death investigation.
Anthony W. Allen, 44, is wanted for questioning relating to the homicide on Delk Road Saturday morning.
The victim, 33-year-old Robert Wendell Bailey of Lebanon Junction, Ky., was found with life-threatening injuries from an alleged beating. Bailey was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
Allen was last seen driving a silver 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Ky. tag number 136-XSR. Suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous according to police.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 543-2514.
